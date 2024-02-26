Exness Celebrates Global Recognition As A Best Place To Work In 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) mo-p1 mo-grey" lang="en"> LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - Exness, the largest retail broker in the world by trading volume, has been honored with a Best Place to Work certificate for 2024, thanks to its outstanding work environment and high employee satisfaction levels. This global recognition is a crowning achievement following three consecutive years of obtaining the certificate in Cyprus, from 2021 until 2023.



The awarded certificate is based on a rigorous evaluation focusing on a multi-disciplinary range of criteria such as leadership, growth, opportunities, and HR practices. Exness aced various key areas, including career progression, culture of engagement, and talent strategy, with 97% of employees acknowledging it as an exceptional employer. 91% of respondents also expressed a likelihood to recommend Exness as an employer of choice.



Testimonials from employees highlight Exness's unique culture, emphasizing its employees' well-being and job satisfaction. "The company always thrives on providing better work and life quality," a survey respondent expressed. At the same time, another commented that at Exness, "fairness and equality are paramount." "It's a team that values collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity" and a "supportive culture that sets it apart."



Exness' commitment to continuous learning, personalized development plans, and opportunities for advancement empowers employees to achieve excellence. Moreover, Exness' comprehensive benefits package, including company cars (for over 1000 Cyprus employees), in-house gyms, corporate doctors, and a flexible work model, establishes its status as a leading employer.



Fuad Karimov, Exness Chief People Officer, remarked, "This global acknowledgment from a world-reputed program such as Best Places to Work is a stamp of approval for every strategic decision we make to create a nurturing and dynamic work environment. We truly understand the importance of investing in our people, as they are the cornerstone of our success. This certification will fuel our efforts to not only maintain our workplace standards but also innovate with new ideas for employee engagement, development, and satisfaction."











