Vinbrain Welcomes New Board And Advisory Board Members, Dr. Gregory Moore, And Jonathan T. Fried

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Leaders in Healthcare Technology, AI and Governance Join VinBrain's Ranks HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - VinBrain , a pioneering AI HealthTech company based in Vietnam, today announced the latest additions to its board leadership. Dr Gregory Moore , MD, PhD and Jonathan T. Fried to its Board of Directors and Advisory Board, respectively, effective immediately. Dr Moore and Mr Fried together bring a wealth of expertise in healthcare, AI, technology, and corporate governance and will offer strategic direction as VinBrain continues to lead and scale innovation of healthcare delivery.



Dr Moore is renowned for his groundbreaking work in healthcare technology. With a distinguished career that includes global senior executive leadership roles at Microsoft and Google, he has been instrumental in driving forward the application of AI within healthcare and life sciences. His tenure as Corporate Vice President at Microsoft saw him spearhead global AI and data initiatives in health and life sciences, while at Google he was Vice President and founder of Google Cloud Health and Life Sciences.



He is an experienced public company board director and also continues to contribute his knowledge as an Associate Fellow at Stanford University's Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine & Imaging. Dr Moore's multifaceted expertise uniquely positions him at the intersection of healthcare innovation and corporate leadership. His cross-disciplinary knowledge in engineering and neuroscience, combined with his clinical acumen as a board-certified physician in diagnostic radiology, neuroradiology and clinical informatics, has significantly influenced the adoption of advanced cloud-based technologies in healthcare systems and life sciences companies globally and the integration of cutting-edge AI solutions into medical practice.



"I look forward to leaning in with Steven and the VinBrain team on their strategy for creating global access to medical imaging care for the 4 billion people on this planet who currently lack access. It's truly an amazing time to be a physician and technologist; and to be able to help shape how AI will positively transform the way we diagnose patients and deliver their care, and I look forward to working with VinBrain in my board leadership role as they build, validate, and deliver world-class AI solutions for healthcare." said Dr. Moore.



Mr. Fried steps into an advisory role poised to leverage his vast legal and economic acumen to enhance VinBrain's market entry strategies into North America and Europe. He is widely respected as a Distinguished Fellow with both the Asia-Pacific Foundation and the Canadian Global Affairs Institute.



He was formerly Canada's ambassador to Japan and subsequently to the World Trade Organization; executive director for Canada, Ireland, and the Caribbean at the IMF; and the senior foreign policy adviser to the Prime Minister. In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Health Standards Organization and on the Advisory Board for the Central and East European Law Institute.



Mr. Fried said: "VinBrain is committed to ensuring that its products meet the highest standards of quality and performance. I look forward to assisting the company in meeting all applicable regulatory requirements to facilitate their anticipated expansion into North America."



"Having Gregory Moore and Jonathan Fried join our team marks a significant milestone for VinBrain. Their vast experience and unique perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our reach in the global healthcare market", said Steven Truong , Founder and CEO of VinBrain







