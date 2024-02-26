International Work Puts Robot Avatars On The Move Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The term“avatar” might be most familiar as a picture used on social media, but in the technology world, it can mean much more.

When James Cameron's hit movie“Avatar” came to theaters in 2009, it introduced a concept already cooking in the technology community: for a connected operator to be able to fully remotely opperate the movements of a robot.

In the movie, the robots were biological, but the technology in the real world is connected to more traditional robots with circuits and computers. These also are called avatars.

Electronic avatars have many of the same features as the movie: A person gears up from top to bottom to control various movements of a robot.

There is a headset that connects the person to the robot's vision, a glove-like mechanism that enables gripping and movement of the robot's hands, and a way to track the motion of feet to make the robot walk.

