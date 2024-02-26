Comau And Leonardo Helicopters Design 'Advanced Automated Inspection' System For Aeronautical Structures Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) The increasing push for faster processes, better control and higher quality in the aerospace industry necessitates a new generation of advanced automation designed to automate complex processes that until a short time ago could only be done manually.

When it comes to testing critical structures such as helicopter blades, for example, the potential benefits of automation increase exponentially, as robotic inspection grants accuracy as well as efficiency.

They also ensure standardization of and full compliance with the testing process by objectively completing each assigned task.

To address this need, Comau and Leonardo Helicopters are working together to develop and test a powerful, self-adaptive robotic solution to autonomously inspect helicopter blades measuring up to 7 meters.

The smart inspection solution has been developed as a joint pilot project and was tested on-site in Anagni, Italy, over the past year. The system may now move to another site to deliver enhanced capabilities for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) services.

