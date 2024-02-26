Amid Signs Of New Real Estate Interest, Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Builds Case For Fractional Investment Through Stos

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Some high-profile investors and street-level market watchers are expressing faith that the real estate market is rebounding from last year's slump, and are loading their money into key properties they believe have serious growth potential

Utah-based Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. is creating a“powerful parent umbrella company” that pairs quality real world assets, such as real estate, with a digital“STO” asset, using the pairing as a means of inspiring confidence among those wary of involvement in the digital sector

DLMI has teamed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”)-registered digital asset exchange INX to offer desired security in terms of real regulation The company envisions a portfolio that spans numerous market sectors such as real estate, wireless technology, and entertainment, providing a vertical integration of subsidiaries that are mutually supportive and of meaningful quality to investors

In San Francisco, the epicenter of last year's nationwide downturn in the commercial real estate market with a similar slump in housing, real estate agents are seeing signs of new life as open houses draw surging numbers of visitors and stronger YOY sales.

“Open house visitor numbers have surged, new listings coming on market have risen, the pipeline of coming listings is filling up faster than last year, and the number of homes going into contract has begun to climb,” Compass chief market analyst Patrick Carlisle told SFGATE this...

