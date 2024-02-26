Investornewsbreaks 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Plans 1-For-19 Reverse Stock Split To Regain NASDAQ Compliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATNF) , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, will conduct a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock. The ratio of the reverse stock split, which is slated to go into effect on Feb. 28 with market open, will be 1-for-19. According to the announcement, the reverse stock split, which was approved by stockholders at the company's Feb. 16 Special Meeting of Stockholders, will reduce the number of the company's outstanding common shares from approximately 11.3 million shares to approximately 0.6 million shares.“In connection with the reverse stock split, every 19 shares of the company's common stock issued and outstanding as of the effective time will be automatically converted into one share of the company's common stock,” said the company in the press release.“No change will be made to the trading symbol for the company's shares of common stock or public warrants, ATNF and ATNFW, respectively, in connection with the reverse split. The reverse stock split is part of the company's plan to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of
$1
per share required to maintain continued listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market, among other benefits.”
To view the full press release, visit
About 180 Life Sciences Corp.
180 Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation and fibrosis by employing innovative research and, where appropriate, combination therapy. The company's current primary focus is a novel program to treat several inflammatory disorders using anti-TNF, or tumor necrosis factor. For more information about the company, visit
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to ATNF are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN26022024000224011066ID1107901351
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.