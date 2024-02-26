Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Reports Significant Success With Recent Acquisition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, including health and wellness, nutraceuticals, food and beverage, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and more, is releasing information on the growth of its recent acquisition: Uncle Bud's Health & Wellness. According to the company, Amazon sales of the product have experienced a 60% increase over the previous month, with direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sales Increasing by 16% from the previous month. In addition, the DTC customer base has increased by 13% and the company has seen“unprecedented”

DTC subscription growth, with new subscriptions surging by 138% in the last month and website traffic increasing by 142%. The company noted that it anticipates the announcement of several high-profile celebrities as well as the launch of an extensive influencer campaign. The Uncle Bud's line began in 2018 with a hemp-based pain relief product and has become a leader in the hemp seed oil, cannabidiol (“CBD”) and health &

wellness sectors.

“We are thrilled to witness such dynamic growth in our DTC metrics, a testament to the trust and loyalty our customers have in Uncle Bud's products, as well as anticipatory excitement for the promise of PBIO's new nanoemulsion product enhancement capabilities,” said Uncle Bud marketing director Garrett Greller in the press release.“The significant upswing in new subscriptions, customers, revenue and website traffic are not just numbers to us; they represent real people exploring and definitively choosing better-for-you wellness and natural solutions for their everyday lives. Moreover, our forthcoming collaborations with high-profile celebrities and the launch of our influencer campaign will not only enhance brand visibility but will reinforce our deep-rooted engagement and adoption of cutting-edge science-driven improvements. They will also strengthen our mission to make Uncle Bud's extraordinary wellness accessible to everyone. We are on an exciting path of growth and innovation, and these results are just the beginning of what promises to be a rewarding journey ahead for all PBIO stakeholders.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Pressure

BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high-pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. PBIO's patented enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (“PCT”), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control biomolecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics and counterbioterrorism applications. The company's patented BaroFold(TM) technology platform allows PBIO to enter the biopharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. PBIO has also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room-temperature-stable, low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing nonthermal technologies. The company's commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers. For more information, visit the company website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to PBIO are available in the company's newsroom at



