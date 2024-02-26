Investornewsbreaks - Mcewen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) Reports On Final Los Azules Assay Results

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) , a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina, and McEwen Copper Inc. have released assay results from the final unreleased drill holes of the 2022–2023 season. According to the report, the results validate previous drilling results and confirm the continuity of mineralization as well as extend the mineralization. Highlights from the report indicate the following: hole AZ23

205

MET returned

257 m

of

0.76% Cu

within the Enriched zone; hole AZ23

228

MET returned

446 m

of

0.63% Cu

in the Enriched zone, including

76 m

of

0.92% Cu; and hole AZ23

230

MET returned

250 m

of

0.68% Cu

in the Enriched zone, including

192 m

of

0.83% Cu. The company noted that the goal of the drilling campaign was to collect information needed as the project advances toward the completion of a feasibility study. Work will continue during the 2023–2024 field season toward this objective; that work will include resource, geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrogeological, exploration and condemnation drilling.

The report noted that the Los Azules project is fully funded with investments from both Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture, and Stellantis; McEwen Copper is seeking funding to support feasibility-level engineering and preconstruction work.“McEwen Copper's Los Azules project is progressing at light speed towards completing a feasibility study by Q1 2025, and it has already delivered significant economic benefits to the neighboring communities,” said McEwen Copper vice president and general manager Michael Meding in the press release.“It is a very large copper resource, where recent exploration drilling suggests it definitely has room to grow.”

To view the full press release, visit



About McEwen Mining Inc.

McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company holds a 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing its share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million. His annual salary is $1. To learn more about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MUX are available in the company's newsroom at



