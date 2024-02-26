Investornewsbreaks Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI) Announces $5.95M IPO

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vocodia Holdings Corp. (CBOE: VHAI, VHAI+A, VHAI+B) , a software company that builds practical AI functions, recently announced the pricing of its underwritten initial public offering of 1,400,000 units, each consisting of one share of common stock of the company, par value $0.0001 (“Common Stock”), one Series A Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock at $4.25 (the“Series A Warrant”), and one Series B Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock at $8.50 (the“Series B Warrant”), at a price to the public of $4.25 per unit. Gross proceeds from the offering were expected to be approximately $5,950,000. In addition, Vocodia granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 210,000 additional units at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The company intends to use the net proceeds for the acquisition of websites, technologies or other assets, building an improved switch, and for expanding its product offering from other digital channels, sales and marketing, working capital and other general corporate purposes. Alexander Capital, L.P. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP served as counsel to the company, and Sullivan & Worcester LLP served as counsel to the underwriters.

To view the full press release, visit

About Vocodia Holdings Corp.

Vocodia is an AI software company that builds practical AI functions and makes them easily obtainable for businesses on cloud-based platform solutions at low costs and scalable to multiagent vast enterprise solutions. Vocodia is a conversational AI software developer and provider that offers scalable enterprise-level AI sales and customer service solutions that allow for AI sales representatives to reduce human labor costs and responsibilities while increasing the reach and efficacy of human-led, purposeful, agenda driven and conversational communications. Vocodia deliver its patent pending conversational AI software in the form of Digital Intelligent Sales Agents (the“DISAs”), which are built with AI software programmed to sound and feel human and to perform business tasks that require humans to converse with one another effectively, and thus to provide the best representation for each of its customers' businesses. For more information, please visit: .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN