(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0)

today provided results from its 2023 Diamond Drill Hole (“DDH”) #1 in the NE zone within Target IV at its PCH IAC REE project in Brazil.“The findings from the ionic clay and saprolite weathered profile on PCH-DDH-001 underscore the exceptional potential of the target zone,” said Appia President Stephen Burega.“The weathered profile along the hole extended to approximately 20 meters of true thickness yielding concentrations of 5,548 ppm or 0.55% total rare earth oxide ('TREO'), 1,420 ppm or 0.14% magnet rare earth oxide ('MREO'). The results confirm the ultra-high-grade nature of the upper levels, including concentrations reaching up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% TREO, 6,204 ppm or 0.62% MREO, and 2,074 ppm or 0.21% heavy rare earth oxide ('HREO') across 2 metres from a depth of 2 m to 4 m.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH project (see

June 9, 2023, press release

Jan. 11, 2024, press release

Appiareu

The latest news and updates relating to APAAF are available in the company's newsroom at



