Miningnewsbreaks Reunion Gold Corporation (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) Updated Oko West Project MRE Shows Significant Increase In Ounces, Grade

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reunion Gold (TSX.V: RGD) (OTCQX: RGDFF) , a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, is reporting on an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) at the Kairuni zone on its wholly owned Oko West Project in Guyana. Highlights from the updated MRE show total contained gold in open pit and underground Indicated Resources increased by 72.4 % compared to the June 2023 MRE with contained gold in the Indicated category of the open pit increasing by 71.2% whie the grade increased by 11.7 %. In addition, gold grades contained in the total open pit and underground Indicated Resources increased by 11.6% to 2.05 g/t Au and the grade of the total Inferred ounces went up by 28.5 % to 2.59 g/t Au. The updated MRE also showed a significant initial underground resource of 1.1M ounces of gold in the Inferred category grading 3.12 g/t Au with mineralization remaining open at depth below the limits of the defined resources in Block 4 at more than 1,000 meters depth. The company noted that the updated MRE will be used in its upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”), which is expected to be released sometime during Q2 2024.

“We are very pleased with the results of the updated mineral resource for Oko West, which show a significant increase in both the overall resource and the grades of the resource,” said Reunion Gold president and CEO Rick Howes in the press release.“The increase in both the size and grade has the potential to add tremendous value to the Oko West Project. We are particularly encouraged by both the substantial increase in the open pit resource size and grade as well as the initial size and grade of the underground resource, which remains open below the 1 km depth of drilling to date. With this update, 90% of the open pit resource is now in the Indicated category with an increase of 71 % in Indicated Resources to 4.2 M oz and a 12 % increase in the gold grade of the Indicated Resource.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Reunion Gold Corporation

Reunion Gold Corporation is a leading gold explorer in the Guiana Shield, South America. In early 2020, the company announced an exciting new greenfield gold discovery at its Oko West project in Guyana and announced its maiden mineral resource in June 2023 after only 22 months of resource definition drilling. In February 2024, the company announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate containing a total of 4.3 Moz of gold in Indicated Resources grading 2.05 g/t and 1.6 Moz of gold in Inferred Resources grading 2.59 g/t. This February 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate includes an underground resource containing 1.1 Moz of gold at a grade of 3.12 g/t Au in the Inferred category. The company is moving forward on development activities related to Oko West and expects to deliver a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) by the end of Q2 2024. The company continues to explore several additional priority targets at Oko West that lie outside of the area of the MRE, as well as leverage its considerable experience in uncovering new discoveries in the Guiana Shield to acquire and explore additional new projects in the region. For more information about the company, please visit

