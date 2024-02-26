22 Jawzjan Schools Get Buildings This Year

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) SHIBERGHAN (Pajhwok): Over 20 buildings for schools constructed in the past two years in northern Jawzjan province, while 120 schools were still without buildings, according to local officials on Monday.

Some teachers and students were happy about the construction of schools buildings and said currently a more suitable environment was provided to them for their studies.

Jawzjan Education Director Mawlavi Mohammad Tahir Jawad told Pajhwok Afghan News buildings for 22 schools have been built in the past two years in cooperation with NGOs in Shiberghan, the provincial capital, and some districts.

He said the largest portion of funds for the constructions of school buildings has been provided by the people of Jawzjan province.

He said:“This year 12 school buildings constructed by NGOs and people, we are trying to construct building for the schools so that our children could learn in better environment comfortably.”

According to the Education Department total 407 schools existed in Jawzjan in which 120 were without buildings.

A number of students in this province were happy with the construction of standardized classrooms in their schools. They said that they used to study in the open air or under tents.

​Ahmad Reshad, the student of 8th class in Afghan Tapa School in Shiberghan, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“I am happy about the renovation of our school, so that we can study in a good educational environment.”

He added:“I am in class eight, before our school had no land and no specific place, sometimes we studied in one place, sometimes in another place, sometimes under a tent or in the open air.”

Murtaza said:“The distance between our school and home was long, we were tired, there was no proper place to study, that's why I didn't go to school most of the time, now that the school building has been built, I am happy.”

Mohammad, the student of class 6th of Afghan Tapa School, was happy about the construction of school building and said:“Having a classroom was one of our long-standing dreams, which we achieved today, as long as I can remember, I used to study under old and worn-out tents and ruined classrooms.”

He said:“When the construction work of our school started, I came to the school every day with great enthusiasm to see the workers and see how fast the work was progressing.”

Amanullah, one of the Khan Aqa Arabi intermediate schools in the Aqcha district, said:“The building of our school had been destroyed in the past few years, and there were few classrooms left in it, and most of the students were studying under tents.”

He believed suitable atmosphere for learning was necessary and that now the students of the school would learn the lesson better and would be protected from falling sick.

