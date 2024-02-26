HEC Paris In Qatar Welcomes Largest Executive MBA Class Of 2025

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HEC Paris, ranked #1 in the world by the Financial Times for Executive Education, has welcomed a highly diverse cohort of 53 participants to its Executive MBA (EMBA) Class of 2025.

These executives, hailing from 16 nationalities, represent a wide range of professional backgrounds, sectors, and nations. They have embarked on their EMBA journey at the technologically advanced HEC Paris campus in Msheireb Downtown.

This cohort comprises professionals from both the public and private sectors, spanning across 50 different industries. As many as 53% of the participants who have joined the EMBA programme are fly-in participants, joining the cohort from across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, South Africa, Kuwait, UAE, Oman and India, highlighting the diversity of HEC Paris in Qatar community.

Dr Pablo Martin to Holan, dean of HEC Paris in Qatar commented:“Our participants' diverse backgrounds, nationalities, and professional experience enhance the learning experience in the classroom. Despite their differences, they all share the strong desire to become a better version of themselves in all aspects of their lives through hard work and study, and to positively impact their organisations and countries. This commitment to knowledge-sharing and learning from each other is central to HEC Paris's educational mission of impacting our communities by empowering talented persons who will help build robust, diversified, and sustainable economies and ultimately, a better world for all.”

The EMBA programme will challenge participants to rethink their business approaches and recalibrate their leadership skills over the next 18 months. Through practical modules, participants will hone critical decision-making skills needed in today's dynamic business landscape. The programme inspires sustainable and ethical business growth while navigating economic forces and trends.

The graduates will join the prestigious HEC Paris alumni network, ranked number one by The Economist. The network includes leaders of global organisations, governments, and media, providing opportunities for professional and personal growth through the sharing of best practices and innovative thinking with like-minded individuals worldwide.

Yazan al-Tamimi, an EMBA participant, commented:“I'm thrilled to start my EMBA journey, confident that this programme will drive my professional and personal development by enhancing my confidence in challenging conventional business practices. The programme's flexibility is a great advantage, allowing for studying while accommodating work commitments.”

