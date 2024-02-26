Oryx Universal College Celebrates Graduation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oryx Universal College (OUC), in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University, celebrated the graduation of over 85 students from a mix of its undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at a grand ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Centre, a statement said.

The evening marked the graduation of the first ever batch of MSc Cyber Security students alongside their peers from MSc Project Management and BSc (Hons) Computer Science.

Qatar Chamber chairman HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani was the chief guest and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's assistant undersecretary for higher education affairs Dr Hareb Muhammad Saeed al-Jabri and consultant to the Minister's' Office Dr Khalid Abdulla al-Ali the guests of honour.

The other dignitaries included directors from the National Cyber Security Agency, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment of Qatar and representatives from KPMG, Kahramaa, Ashghal (Public Works Authority), and Ooredoo Group.

The event marked a significant moment for OUC's growing alumni community, which now comprises of over 270 highly skilled and competent graduates, who continue to contribute significantly to various industries, communities, and the nation, the statement explained.

The ceremonial proceedings unfolded with a procession of the graduands, faculty members, and members of the

senior management, accompanied by the national anthems of both Qatar and the UK.

In his commencement address, OUC president Azmy Ameer acknowledged and lauded the efforts and accomplishments of the graduands.

Ameer emphasised the importance of leveraging education as a tool for positive change in a world confronted by multifaceted challenges, ranging from climate change to social inequality, and from technological disruption to sustainable development.

He underscored that the knowledge and skills acquired by the graduates are not solely for personal advancement but are instrumental in fostering a more equitable, sustainable, and compassionate society.

The official proceedings concluded with a recession, followed by a reception where graduates had the opportunity to celebrate with their families, friends, and mentors.

