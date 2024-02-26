Amir Meets Hamas Chief Haniyeh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met, in his office at the Lusail Palace Monday, with Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr Ismail Haniyeh.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to Qatar's efforts dedicated to reaching an immediate and durable ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness the Amir underscored, during the meeting, Qatar's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, their just cause and the significance of Palestinian unity to regain their legitimate rights, primarily the right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

