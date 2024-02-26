Amir, Kosovo President Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with the President of the Republic of Kosovo Vjosa Osmani at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on Monday, on the sidelines of the Web Summit Qatar 2024.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE the Chief of the Amiri Diwan Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Kosovo side, the meeting was attended by the Mayor of Pristina Perparim Rama, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the State of Qatar Fuad Morina, and the Deputy Chief of Staff of HE the President of the Republic of Kosovo Learta Hollaj.

