Rayonier Support Team Plants 4,500 Seedlings At Employee Planting Day

WILDLIGHT, Fla., February 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Rayonier recently held its second U.S. employee planting day where more than 30 support employees had an opportunity to hand-plant 4,500 seedlings under the guidance of company foresters.

The team-building event, dubbed More Than Planting Day , was a great opportunity for field employees to educate coworkers about how our most important resource gets its start.

Employees who normally work in finance, investor relations, HR, communications, IT, and other key support roles that enable the company to be a responsible steward of more than 2.7 million acres across the globe, spent about three hours planting the 8-acre site in West Nassau County.

Before the planting began, Rayonier foresters explained to the team that the seedlings are the result of years of planning. Breeders on our research team control-pollinated pinecones in 2019 and waited for their seeds to ripen. When the pinecones were mature in 2020, they were harvested for seed extraction. In May 2023, the seeds were planted in our Elberta, Alabama, nursery, which grew them until they were mature enough to be replanted in the forest.

As a sustainable forestry company, Rayonier plants more than 30 million seedlings every year across the U.S. and New Zealand.

