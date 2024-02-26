First U.S. Bank Black Heritage Community Branch Unveiled In Los Angeles

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

The ongoing U.S. Bank Black History Month celebration included a block party and ribbon cutting event at the newly renovated Slauson and Crenshaw branch, the first-ever U.S. Bank Black Heritage Community branch, featuring design upgrades that reflect the vibrant cultural heritage of Los Angeles's Crenshaw community.

At the event, U.S. Bank welcomed guest speaker Maxine Waters, the U.S. representative for California's 43rd congressional district since 1991, who currently serves as the ranking member of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee.

Additionally, U.S. Bank provided $100,000 to two local organizations supporting the bank's years long efforts to make a meaningful impact in revitalizing the Crenshaw District.

Destination Crenshaw received a $50,000 grant to support Build Back Crenshaw Workplace Apprentice Program and Local Initiatives Support Corp (LISC) of Los Angeles received a $50,000 grant to support the Black Women Vend - Crenshaw Micro-Enterprise Program.

U.S. Bank has been a support of Destination Crenshaw since 2022 , when the bank's Impact Finance community development division invested $8.9 million in New Markets Tax Credit allocations in support of the reparative development project that is poised to become the largest public Black art project in the country.

Ultimately, the Destination Crenshaw project plans to commission more than 100 temporary and permanent works by Black artists who have strong ties to Los Angeles, with a piece slated to be installed behind the U.S. Bank Slauson and Crenshaw Branch and the branch itself being home to a mural created by, for and featuring local community members.

The branch mural The Heart of Hyde Park was created by lead artist Moses Ball and commissioned by L.A. Commons, an organization based in Leimert Park that engages communities in artistic and cultural expressions that tell their unique stories.

Joining Destination Crenshaw and LISC LA at the block party festivities were local artists and food trucks, including longtime U.S. Bank client Crenshaw Coffee.

Event attendees received complimentary branded tote bags featuring airbrush art designs created by local artist Tamika Quillard . Block partiers could use the tote bags as they visited the Food Access Los Angeles Farmer's Market next to the branch.

The Black Heritage Community branch is designed to deliver a hyperlocal, culturally relevant experience for diverse customers and create a deeper connection with customers, employees and the community. The branch was designed with space to host free community events, financial health workshops and skills training events, and to provide a storefront for small business pop ups. Customers are offered free financial health resources, expert advice and products. The branch works locally with community leaders.

Watch the video above to learn more about the Crenshaw community and the continued commitment of U.S. Bank to power human potential in Los Angeles.