“Human Rights And Climate Action” Interview With Daniela Bernacchi, Global Compact Italia

MENAFN - 3BL) For our Future magazine, we interviewed Daniela Bernacchi, Executive Director of Global Compact Italy, who helped us identify priorities, challenges and opportunities for a sustainable supply chain.

You can also read the story here:

About The Sofidel Group

The Sofidel Group, a privately held company owned by the Stefani and Lazzareschi families, is a world leader in the manufacture of paper for hygienic and domestic use. Founded in 1966, the Group has subsidiaries in 12 countries – Italy, Spain, the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and the USA - with more than 6,400 employees. A member of the UN Global Compact and the international WWF Climate Savers program, the Sofidel Group considers sustainability a strategic imperative and is committed to promoting sustainable development. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Fabio Vitali

...

