Regions Brings Music To Those In Need

(MENAFN- 3BL) By Kim Borges

Sandy Green's home, once filled with voices and laughter, fell silent following her daughter and granddaughter's 2015 move from Raleigh, North Carolina, to Kansas City.

“An empty nest just guts you,” Green said.“I was rendered paralyzed with sadness.”

Consolation arrived in the form of friends who gathered around the firepit, and the music played by one who brought a guitar.

Green's thought at the end of the night?

“I'm going to buy a guitar. I knew I needed to play that thing.”

Green devoted the entire next weekend to learning her new instrument.

“I watched instructional videos and printed out chords,” she said.“By Monday, I noticed I wasn't sad anymore. It took me out of that place. I began looking forward to coming home after work and playing every night. It was my therapy.”

Terry Hoey, Mortgage Production manager and Raleigh market executive for Regions Bank by day and fellow avid guitarist during his down time, first crossed paths with Green that same year.

“Sandy and I met at a pickin' circle, where musicians get together to learn new material from each other and just play for the sheer joy of playing,” he said.

Shortly thereafter, Green discovered the joy of playing was just the first verse of her song. Turns out, she had a far larger act in store bringing joy to thousands more.

“One instrument in one shelter was originally my goal,” she said of donating a guitar to a homeless shelter housing a teen she'd been mentoring through the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.

But, then, an observation.

“She was all present, all calm with that guitar in her hand,” said Green, describing the teen's reaction.“I don't think I've ever known a life where music wasn't important. In that moment, I saw I wasn't the only one whose life could be saved because of an instrument; I knew it was time to organize.”

Green's orchestrated effort involved launching Guitarists for Good , a nonprofit sharing the love of music by providing free instruments to homeless shelters and nonprofits serving people experiencing housing insecurity. Today, Green and her band of volunteers have distributed nearly 500 instruments to 160 organizations across 18 states. Hoey is part of the goodness ensemble.

“I've delivered multiple guitars around North Carolina and other instruments like keyboards and drums throughout Western Virginia over the years,” he said.“Providing others with access to music was an easy commitment to make. It's a way I can leverage my personal passion to help others.”

In addition to delivering instruments, Hoey also helps string guitars, many of which are donated.

“Terry is wonderful,” said Green.“He fans my flames and is just so supportive and cool.”

Others are fanning the flames, too. The friend who sold Green her first guitar? The guitar shop he owned still collects donations then refurbished by volunteers. He also serves as a member of Guitarists for Good's board of directors.

“I've got this army of do-gooders who have supported me every step of the way,” said Green.

Hoey's volunteerism is driven by two factors.

“Sandy's enthusiasm is a force,” he said.“And, while it may not seem intuitive, musical instruments can play a part in helping men, women and teens in crisis, I can tell you in the most absolute terms they do. When people find themselves in overwhelming situations – and there's no immediate escape or solution – sometimes, slowing down and finding a moment of peace, a moment of joy can change their perspective. Music can offer that moment of gratitude.”

And maybe even moments of healing, too. It certainly has for Green. Today, her life is humming – and strumming – along quite nicely thanks to all who support Guitarists for Good. And her once quiet home is now often filled with music.

“I have jam sessions in my backyard which really serve to build community and offer a place for connection,” Green said.“I'm so grateful we don't often ask for donations because news about us spreads organically through word of mouth. The donations just come as we need them. From the beginning, this amazing circle of people said, 'Don't worry, we've got you.' And they sure have.”

Playing for Good:

Seventeen year ago, Terry Hoey picked up the guitar to enjoy a shared hobby with his oldest son, Brendan. Today, the self-proclaimed“elementary school band nerd” continues to play, but it's for more than just fun.

Hoey and his neighbor, Gretchen Norwood, play Raleigh establishments and events several times a year to raise funds for nonprofits like CASA , Challenge to Conquer Cancer, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund and a Meals On Wheels benefit scheduled for May. The“One Block Over” duo, who perform a variety of classic and southern rock melodies during their 30-song sets, have raised thousands of dollars benefitting community organizations.

Brendan is now also occasionally part of the act as well.

“Being able to share something you're passionate about with your kid, there's nothing much better than that,” said Hoey.“Playing with Brendan and with Gretchen allows me to take something I'm passionate about to creatively and positively make a difference. I'm grateful I have the means, the wherewithal and some of the skills I take from work to be able to help other people.”