Six Dow Products Win 2024 BIG Innovation Awards

(MENAFN- 3BL) MIDLAND, Mich., February 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Dow (NYSE: DOW) has won six BIG Innovation Awards from the Business Intelligence GroupTM in 2024, the most BIG awards Dow has ever received in a single year. This accomplishment also marks the eighth successive year that Dow has received recognition at the BIG Innovation Awards.

This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in innovative ways. Nominations are judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

“Team Dow's deep rigor in engineering and science consistently deliver creative solutions to global challenges that simultaneously deliver better product performance and sustainability,” said A.N. Sreeram , chief technology officer and senior vice president, research & development, for Dow.“We are extremely proud to achieve this recognition for the eighth consecutive year and secure the highest number of accolades in a single BIG Innovation Awards program.”

Organizations from across the globe submit their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Dow products were recognized in the chemical and manufacturing sub-categories.

Learn more about Dow's 2024 award winning products:

EcoSenseTM 2470 Surfactant:

EcoSenseTM 2470 Surfactant offers detergent manufacturers the opportunity to be part of tomorrow's sustainability ecosystem. Recycled carbon materials combine high performance with cutting edge climate tech to deliver quality and environmental benefits today to multiple home care products such as laundry detergents and hard surface cleaners. Adopters will benefit from a drop-in solution that doesn't compromise on the performance of traditional fossil-based surfactants, enabling a new circular carbon economy. Home Care products can now leverage a novel carbon capture-based approach for surfactant production.

SYL-OFFTM 7920NF Emulsion Coating:

SYL-OFFTM 7920NF Emulsion Coating is an advanced solution for superior release against pressure-sensitive adhesives. With water-repellency, toughness, and durability, this coating offers non-migratory, non-blocking features and excellent shear stability. Users can experience unmatched low foaming potential and an extended bath life in product applications with SYL-OFFTM 7920NF Emulsion Coating.

ELECPURETM Electronic Grade Solvents:

In the realm of electronic device manufacturing, ultrapure chemicals like ELECPURETM Electronic Grade Solvents play a pivotal role in ensuring the cleanliness and efficiency of electronic materials. Developed with an innovative and energy-efficient purification process, ELECPURETM Electronic Grade Solvents remove >30 metal ion types to parts per trillion levels. Dow's purification process consumes 90% less energy than the conventional way, reducing carbon footprint1. The impact is evident: enhanced manufacturing efficiency, increased device lifespan, and overall superior performance. This proven breakthrough is reshaping the landscape of electronics. Dow's innovative ELECPURETM Electronic Grade Solvents can be used in photoresists, color resists, thinners and photoresist removers for semiconductor, display panel and various other challenging applications across the industry's manufacturing processes. ELECPURETM Electronic Grade Solvents improve yields, device performance and enable next gen devices. These materials align with Dow's sustainability goals and have garnered recognition for their excellence.

(1 Internal carbon footprint calculation based on ISO 14067.)

DOWSILTM 2080 Resin:

DOWSILTM 2080 Resin is a solventless liquid silicone resin that chemically reacts with organic resins to create silicone-organic copolymers. Its unique structure and low self-condensation tendency make it suitable for solventless processes, resulting in solid silicone-organic copolymers. These copolymers serve as high-quality binders for heat-resistant powder coatings, offering improved appearance. Unlike traditional coatings, which blend flake silicone resin and solid organic resin, DOWSILTM 2080 Resin overcomes incompatibility issues. When used as a binder, it produces a high-quality coating with excellent leveling, gloss, and maintains heat-resistant performance.

RHOBARRTM 135 Barrier Coating:

RHOBARRTM 135 Barrier Coating is a waterborne latex designed for paper and paperboard coatings in food packaging applications. This versatile emulsion is compatible with existing aqueous coating or printing methods and suitable for use in high-temperature applications such as ovens and microwaves. RHOBARRTM 135 provides excellent barriers to hot oil, grease, and fatty acids, block resistance, and film flexibility to maintain performance after folding. RHOBARRTM 135 is produced without intentional addition of fluorocarbons and provides users with a certified repulpable and recyclable solution to address market needs for safer and more sustainable oil and grease resistant food packaging.

DOWSILTM TC-6032 Thermally Conductive Encapsulant:

DOWSILTM TC-6032 Thermally Conductive Encapsulant, a two-part product with a 1 to 1 ratio, stands out as a versatile and flowable solution designed for efficient heat dissipation in electronic and electric components. Its flowable nature allows it to effortlessly fill and self-level after dispensing. Composed of a thermally conductive filler and polydimethylsiloxane, this heat-curable encapsulant is ideal for various applications, including on-board chargers, inverters, converters, transformers, and other sensitive components requiring effective thermal management.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission to recognize true talent and superior performance in the business world. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

“Humanity relies on innovation to improve our lives and the planet,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer, Business Intelligence Group.“We are so proud to reward the products, people and companies helping to improve the lives of so many people.”

Visit Dow's website for additional information and to explore the Company's 2022 Intersections Progress Report .

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

