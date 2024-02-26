Scholz Defends Refusal To Send Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Berlin: Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday said that Germany could not copy British and French moves in sending long-range missiles to Ukraine and supporting the weapon system's deployment.

Scholz's repeated refusal to send German Taurus missiles to Ukraine came despite domestic pressure and urgent calls from Kyiv to approve deliveries as the country struggles to fend off Russia's invasion.

Despite this, Germany remains Ukraine's second-biggest weapons donor behind only the United States.

While Berlin has provided air defence systems, tanks, combat vehicles and artillery to help in the battle on Ukrainian soil, Germany fears that Taurus missiles could be used to hit targets deep within Russia.

Offering a direct explanation for Berlin's decision, Scholz insisted that "German soldiers must not be linked at any point or place to the targets that this system reaches".

"This is a very long-range weapon, and what the British and French are doing in terms of targeting and supporting targeting cannot be done in Germany," Scholz said at a conference organised by the German press agency DPA.

"In my view, it would be unjustifiable if we were to participate in targeting in the same way," he added, without specifying what he meant by that.

France and Britain have supplied Kyiv with SCALP or Storm Shadow missiles, both of which have a range of about 250 kilometres (155 miles).

Taurus missiles, however, can fly up to twice as far, reaching targets up to 500 kilometres away.

Ukraine has been pleading for more ammunition and armaments as its troops struggle to hold back Russian forces.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country's "deficits of artillery and long-range capabilities" were handing Moscow an advantage.

Scholz has also faced growing pressure at home to send Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Prominent members of his coalition last week voted in favour of a motion tabled by the opposition conservatives in parliament calling on Scholz to approve the deliveries.

"I'm surprised that some people... don't even think about whether what we're doing could lead to a participation in the war," Scholz said on Monday.

Despite this refusal, Scholz has ramped up calls for other EU nations to dig deeper in order to help Kyiv's sustained effort as further US support has been blocked in Congress.