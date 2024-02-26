Mehdi Zatout Comes Out Of Retirement To Fulfill Long-Time Dream At ONE 166: Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mehdi Zatout is set to embark on a new chapter in his combat sports journey.

Despite having already created a legacy in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, he has harbored a deep-seated dream to test his skills in boxing.

His wish will come to life at ONE 166: Qatar on Friday, March 1, as the French-Algerian striker will lock horns with WBC Middle East Champion Zuhayr Al-Qahtani. The three-round boxing match will be contested at 147 pounds.

“A lot of people close to me know that I love boxing. I've always trained boxing,” he said.“Before when I sparred with the biggest names in Europe, I'd always focused on the boxing aspect. That's why I'm good at boxing.”

This development came as a surprise to many, considering that Zatout announced his retirement following his first-round TKO win over Asa Ten Pow in their Muay Thai clash back in October 2022.



During his brief hiatus, the French-Algerian star found solace in training fighters at his state-of-the-art gym in Thailand. However, the allure of competition never truly left him.

“I decided to come back because I like the challenge. I retired almost two years ago because I had problems with my knees, and there was so much work. I just had enough,” he revealed.

“I was actually sad when I made my decision to retire because I really wanted to fulfill my dream of competing in boxing at least once in my career.”

Despite vowing to permanently step away from the spotlight, Zatout was presented with an offer he couldn't refuse.

“I'm happy that Chatri [Sityodtong] and ONE offered me the fight. Despite retiring, I've kept myself in shape and continued to spar with all of my fighters on the team,” he stated.

Zatout's return to action coincides with ONE Championship's debut show in Qatar, adding an extra layer of significance to the event.

Fully aware of the gravity of the moment, 'Diamond Heart' is determined to leave a lasting impression, especially as this marks his first foray into 'the sweet science.'

“To me, it's amazing. When ONE announced they would be going to Qatar, I immediately informed my fighters about it. I never thought that I would be the one competing,” he shared with a good laugh.

“It's crazy that ONE will be in Qatar. To be part of ONE 166 is a dream for me. Knowing it's an Arabic country, it's also special for me.”

As the anticipation continues to build, some pundits view this intriguing encounter as a potential mismatch, casting doubt on whether Zatout can excel in a sport where Al-Qahtani naturally thrives.

The veteran knows it comes from a place of concern, but this does not define the confidence that he has heading into the matchup.

“I've worked on my footwork and other aspects required in boxing. I consistently spar and train with high-level fighters in boxing,” he offered.

“But at the end of the day, I just want to enjoy and prove that Muay Thai fighters can also use their fists and box.”

With a point to prove, Zatout enters the Circle with a mission - to demonstrate that his striking prowess extends beyond Muay Thai and kickboxing.

He aims to shatter preconceived notions and showcase that he can go toe-to-toe with a seasoned pugilist like Al-Qahtani.

“I want to surprise everybody and make people crazy,” Zatout said.“I want them to see a Muay Thai fighter and kickboxer like me beat a boxer in his own game.”

