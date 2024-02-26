Amir Discusses Developments In Gaza With Head Of Hamas Political Bureau

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met, in his office at the Lusail Palace on Monday, with Head of the Political Bureau of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Dr. Ismail Haniyeh.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, in addition to the State of Qatar's efforts dedicated to reaching an immediate and durable ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

His Highness underscored, during the meeting, the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, their just cause and the significance of the Palestinian unity to regain their legitimate rights, primarily the right to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.