Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Palestinian Foreign Minister

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Monday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine HE Riad al-Maliki, on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the Human Rights Council's 55th session held at the United Nations Headquarters in Geneva.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly regional and international efforts aimed at reaching an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and stopping violations in all Palestinian territories.

The meeting also addressed the repercussions of the catastrophic humanitarian situation, especially as the holy month of Ramadan approaches, in addition to the Israeli occupation's oppressive measures against worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and its blatant violations in the West Bank.

HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, expressed, during the meeting, his country's thanks to the State of Qatar for its mediation to end the war on Gaza and its steadfast support for the rights of the Palestinian people, especially during its oral argument before the International Court of Justice in the advisory sessions on Palestine.