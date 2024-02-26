Amir Visits Web Summit Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani visited the Web Summit Qatar 2024 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center this evening.

HH the Amir visited the pavilions of a number of major participating international companies specialized in the technology sector, and was briefed on the latest developments an in the field of innovation, digital initiatives, and electronic software.

He also listened to an explanation about advanced digital and technological solutions for a number of major companies, participating institutions and emerging initiatives, in addition to the investment promotion initiative“Start from Qatar,” which is designed to support and enhance the leadership of the startup ecosystem in Qatar.

During the visit, His Highness the Prince was accompanied by President of the Republic of Kosovo HE President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and senior officials.