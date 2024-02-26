Amir Meets President Of Kosovo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Vjosa Osmani at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) on Monday, on the sidelines of the Web Summit Qatar 2024.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them. They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and a number of senior officials.

On the Kosovo side, the meeting was attended by Mayor of Pristina HE Perparim Rama, Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to the State of Qatar HE Fuad Morina, and Deputy Chief of Staff of HE the President of the Republic of Kosovo HE Learta Hollaj.