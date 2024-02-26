Al Khater, Kuwaiti FM Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met here today with Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Abdullah Al-Yahya, on the sideline of the High-Level Segment of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The meeting, discussed the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, primarily regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip; the catastrophic repercussions of the deteriorating humanitarian situation; ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries to ensure the continued entry of relief aid into Gaza; and the need to resume support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The two sides also touched on the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Republic of The Sudan and the need to intensify relief efforts and unify endeavors aimed at defusing the war and resolving the Sudanese crisis through peaceful and diplomatic means.

During the meeting, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the State of Qatar's thanks to the State of Kuwait for its continuous efforts and good endeavors to enhance stability in the region and maintain regional and international peace and security, praising the State of Kuwait's great relief and humanitarian efforts, which made it one of the leading countries in the region in this field.