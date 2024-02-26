Sandeshkhali News: Calcutta HC Orders To Add Shahjahan Sheikh To Case, Says 'No Reason To Not Arrest Him' | Top Points

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Sandeshkhali violence: The West Bengal police on Monday received nod from the Calcutta High Court for the arrest of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh who is accused of raping women at gunpoint and extorting tribal lands in Sandeshkhali. While hearing the case, the Calcutta High Court Justice clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of the politician and the police would need to arrest him in the criminal cases registered against him Calcutta High court also directed the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the state home secretary to be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the multiple criminal charges are the top updates on what the Calcutta High Court said in the case:-Underlining that the incidents of atrocities in Sandeshkhali were reported to the state police four years ago, HC said, \"It is furthermore surprising that it has taken four years for 42 cases to mature into chargesheets.\" The matter was heard by a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam said.-Clarifying on the matter associated with the arrest of Shahjahan Sheijh, the bench denied of the existence of any record related to any order that stays the arrest of the TMC leader. \"Therefore, the said person shall be arrested by the concerned police authorities,\" the court directed.-Now, the Enforcement Directorate, the CBI, the district superintendent of police and the state's home secretary representing the West Bengal government

-Pulling up the Mamata Banerjee government, a division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said it was surprising to note that \"it has taken four years for 42 cases\" to mature into charge sheets.-The court said that it issued a stay on February 7 regarding the formation of a joint special investigation team to probe the attack on ED officials, as ordered by a single bench officialss were attacked on January 5, when they were on their way to search the premises of Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam. On January 5, three FIRs were filed at Nazat police station in North 24 Parganas district on January 5, which included one by Sheikh's employee against ED officials and another by the ED against Sheikh.



MENAFN26022024007365015876ID1107901272