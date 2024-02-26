CBI To Probe INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central Bureau of Investigation may soon take over a probe into the murder of INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee. The announcement was made by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij after the Congress moved an adjournment motion over Haryana's law-and-order situation.“If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI,” Vij told the state Assembly on Monday.(With inputs from agencies)
MENAFN26022024007365015876ID1107901256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.