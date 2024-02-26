               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
CBI To Probe INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij


2/26/2024 2:01:39 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Central Bureau of Investigation may soon take over a probe into the murder of INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee. The announcement was made by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij after the Congress moved an adjournment motion over Haryana's law-and-order situation.“If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI,” Vij told the state Assembly on Monday.(With inputs from agencies)

