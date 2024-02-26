Dubai's Multiple-Entry Visa For Indian Tourists: Facts You Should Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) states that to

boost travel between India and the Gulf country, Dubai has launched a five-year multiple-entry visa. According to reports, Dubai welcomed

2.46 million overnight visitors from India, which is a 25 per cent increase from the pre-pandemic era.

Visa Details

After the service request is accepted, this visa is processed within two to five working days. The maximum stay allowed is 180 days per year, with a 90-day extension period that can be extended once for an additional 90 days.

Record number of visitors

According to the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), 2.46 million Indian tourists visited

Dubai overnight in 2023. This is a growth over the previous year. This is more than the 1.84 million tourists in 2022 and more than the 1.97 million tourists in 2019 before

the epidemic. According to DET, travellers can now make use of several entry and exit points, providing flexibility for both business and pleasure travel. This move is considered "significant."

India-Dubai ties

The regional head of proximity markets at DET, Bader Ali Habib, highlighted Dubai's gratitude for its long-standing relationship with India. He said that 2023 saw an extraordinary amount of inbound travel from India, which was a major factor in Dubai's tourism industry setting new records.

Deepening UAE-India relations

Furthermore, according to Bader Ali Habib, this illustrates Dubai's commitment to India and the countless prospects for cooperation between the UAE and the subcontinent. With flight connections and ongoing emphasis on the Indian market, they think their next initiatives will raise awareness of Dubai's diverse offerings, multicultural setting, and abundance of hotels and attractions, further establishing Dubai's standing as the travel destination of choice for Indian travellers.

Growth in Tourism

According to the most recent figures from DET, 17.15 million foreign overnight guests visited Dubai in 2023, setting a record for the city. This surpasses the previous record of 16.73 million visitors in 2019 and represents a 19.4% increase from the 14.36 million tourists in 2022.

Economic Partnerships

In a statement, DET said that the UAE and India have a large economic partnership that is based on long-standing diplomatic ties, extensive trade connections, and centuries-old cultural interactions. Due to the diversity of the Indian market, Dubai can

attract a broad range of tourists with activities ranging from business conferences and family-friendly attractions to luxury shopping and cultural events.