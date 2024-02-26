Team India Solidifies Second Place In WTC Standings With Convincing Win Over England In Ranchi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India solidifies its position at second place in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with a compelling five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test at Ranchi on Monday. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the hosts secure an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-Test series.

Following this hard-fought win, India's point-percentage surges from 59.52% to 64.58%, widening the gap with Australia (55%) and Bangladesh (50%), the third and fourth-placed teams, respectively. Meanwhile, England finds themselves in the eighth position with 19.44%, just ahead of bottom-placed Sri Lanka, who are yet to score any points.

In the current WTC cycle, India has played eight Tests, winning five, losing two, and drawing one match. England's unconventional 'Bazball' approach hasn't yielded significant results, with the visitors winning three matches, losing five, and drawing one.

At the top of the standings, New Zealand leads with 75 percentage points, having played only four Tests so far. The points system awards 12 points for a win, six for a tie, and four for a draw, with teams ranked based on the percentage of points. The top two teams will advance to the final at Lord's in 2025.

Having reached the WTC final in both previous cycles, India now has a favorable opportunity to strengthen their second position further if they secure a victory in the upcoming fifth and final Test in Dharamsala, starting from March 7.