Navya Naveli Nanda Says Sister Aaradhya Bachchan Is Wiser Than Her Age, Terms Her 'Assured, Confident'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda praised her cousin, Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. In an interview with News 18, she expressed how she admires Aaradhya's maturity given her age which is just 12 years old.

Navya reveals Aaradhya is wiser than her age

When asked whether Navya had any advice for Aaradhya, Navya responded she didn't because Aaradhya was already wise. "I'm not sure if I would give her advice. I believe she is a lot wiser than I was when I was 12. She is intellectual, and I believe she is more conscious of things than I was at her age. So it's wonderful to see that entire generation grow up to be so much more conscious of the world, society, and things around them, so I'm not sure what advice I'd give her," she admitted.

Navya said that she believes she just appreciates Aaradhya at such a young age since she is so aware of everything and incredibly intelligent. Navya feels delighted to have a younger sister in the house to discuss things with, and so having said that she doesn't think she can give her advice; she's extremely assured, confident, and aware of what's going on, which Navya thinks is quite impressive.

Navya's professional front

Navya returned with season 2 of her podcast, 'What The Hell Navya?', alongside her mother Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. She began her YouTube podcast journey in 2022 with 'What The Hell Navya'. In her podcast, she discusses challenges facing women in society with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan and mother Shweta. They were also frank in their conversations and the episodes can be accessed on Navya's YouTube channel. IVM Podcasts created the podcast, which is powered by Bumble India.