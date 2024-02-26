Rohit Sharma Stresses On Supportive Environment For Emerging Talents As India Clinches Series Against England

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rohit stresses the need for a supportive environment over constant advice for the composed young talents in the Indian team, praising their significant roles in sealing the series against England. Dhruv Jurel's player of the match performance, including a crucial 90 in the first innings, highlighted the impact of the emerging players.

Rohit acknowledges the challenges faced in the absence of senior players like Kohli and Rahul but commends the youngsters' responses and the team's overall composure. England, despite their first series defeat in the 'Bazball' era, earns praise from skipper Ben Stokes, particularly applauding the inexperienced spinners for their performance. Stokes emphasizes the positive aspects of the game, recognizing Joe Root's remarkable knock and the overall effort from the team in a challenging Test match.

"It's been a very hard-fought series, so to come on the right side of it feels very good. A lot of challenges thrown at us but we responded and were quite composed. These (youngsters) guys want to be here, growing up in the domestic circuit, local club-cricket, and coming here," said Rohit in the post match presentation.

"It's a big challenge, but the responses I get are encouraging. We have to give them the environment they want to be in, we can't just keep talking to them, they are very clear in what they want to do," he added.

The performances came in the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and K L Rahul, pleasing Rohit even more.

"Jurel showed composure, calmness and shots all round the wicket. His first-innings 90 was crucial, and again in the second innings along with Gill.

"It's always not pleasing when you miss key players, but there's nothing we can do as a group. To fill their shoes was not easy, but they responded really well.

"When you make a mark like that, you hold yourself in a good position for a long career. This will motivate them," said the skipper.

"It was a great Test match, the scoreboard doesn't give enough credit to the game as a whole, the ebbs and flows. So much credit to our spinners, being exposed to a situation like that at the start of their careers. I couldn't be more proud," said Stokes.

"That's the way I am as a person, allowing these guys to come into an intimidating situation and treat every ball as an occasion. It's brought out a lot of talent not just for us but for India."

"Joe Root, incredible knock, the criticism wasn't very fair, class is permanent etc. And Bashir, what a journey, very proud of him. You come into series and you want to win, but my message has been consistent.

"It's about the input, we don't worry about output. Everyone gave their all," Stokes added in reference to Root's patient hundred in the first innings.

