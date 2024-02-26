UN Chief Slams Security Council For Inaction Amid Ukraine And Gaza Crises, Red Tapism At All-Time High

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) United Nations chief Antonio Guterres expressed his concern at the crises that have unfolded in Ukraine and Gaza. The UN chief also took a swipe at the United Nations Security Council for lack of measures to stop the conflicts and address pressing issues around the world.



The world has also gotten increasingly frustrated with the functioning of the top global body. The red tapism in the Security Council and other branches of the body has resulted in it being a highly inefficient body. The United States on last Tuesday vetoed a UNSC draft resolution demanding a ceasefire in Gaza. This was the third such veto from the US against the ceasefire in Gaza.

Similar instances have taken place where permanent members have acted irresponsibly. China in 2019 repeatedly blocked the blacklisting of Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar just to score points against India. The Asian nation has many times acted in such a manner to protect its interests even at the cost of innocent civilians.

The UN chief has now raised his concern as something similar is unfolding in the context of Ukraine and Gaza. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is turning out to be worse with each day passing. Israel's Gaza blockade has also contributed to the lack of humanitarian aid in the war-torn region.

Antonio Guterres said,“The council's lack of unity on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and on Israel's military operations in Gaza following the horrific terror attacks by Hamas on October 7, has severely and perhaps fatally undermined its authority.”

India recently cut down aid to the United Nations by nearly 55 percent after being increasingly frustrated with the red-tapism and lack of involving nature in the United Nations. The top global body is still functioning under the prejudices of the post-World War 2 era. It has hardly made any effort to evolve and turn more efficient with proportional representation.