Samantha Ruth Prabhu Completes 14 Years In Cinema, Here's How Nayanthara Congratulated Her

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently marked a significant milestone in her career as she celebrated 14 years since her debut film, 'Ye Maaya Chesaave'. The actress, who needs no introduction to film enthusiasts, took to social media to express her joy and gratitude for the journey she has embarked upon since the release of this memorable film.

Nayanthara's story for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

One such notable congratulatory message came from fellow actress Nayanthara, who took to her Instagram stories to extend her warm wishes to Samantha. Addressing her as 'Sam,' Nayanthara applauded Samantha's journey and wished her continued success in the years to come.







Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post

Samantha shared a video of her excitement on her social media account reminisced about her journey, playfully counting the years on her fingers and expressing disbelief at how quickly time had flown by. Accompanied by the soulful melody of Ee Hridayam from the film, her post resonated with fans and colleagues alike, sparking a wave of congratulatory messages and nostalgia.

About 'Ye Maaya Chesaave'

Released on February 25th, 2010, 'Ye Maaya Chesaave' instantly catapulted Samantha into the spotlight showcasing her remarkable acting prowess alongside co-star Naga Chaitanya. Directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon, the romantic drama captured hearts with its poignant narrative and soul-stirring music by the legendary AR Rahman.