'Grant Permanent Commission To Women In Coast Guard Or Face Judicial Intervention': Supreme Court Warns Centre

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Supreme Court on Monday (February 26) continued its scrutiny of the denial of permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). The court heard the plea of a woman officer from the ICG who sought the grant of a permanent commission to eligible women short-service commission officers in the force.

Attorney General R Venkataramani informed the court that he would instruct the concerned authorities to file an affidavit on the matter. During the proceedings, the Attorney General emphasized the unique nature of the Coast Guard compared to the Navy and Army, indicating the need for structural changes in the existing system.

Congress promises to scrap Agnipath, reintroduce old armed services recruitment scheme

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud responded firmly, saying that arguments based on functionality and distinctions were outdated in 2024. He asserted that women cannot be excluded from such opportunities, declaring, "If you do not do it, we will do it. So take a look at that."

This recent hearing follows the Supreme Court's previous criticism of the Centre's approach towards women officers in the ICG. The court questioned the absence of equal treatment for women officers in the ICG compared to their male counterparts in the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

In the earlier hearing, the bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, expressed dissatisfaction with the patriarchal stance and urged the government to formulate a policy that ensures fair treatment of women officers. The bench specifically emphasized the need for policies that align with the concept of "nari shakti" or woman power, pointing out the deep-seated gender disparities within the Coast Guard.

Sandeshkhali row: 'Sheikh Shahjahan should be arrested,' says Calcutta HC amid row over harassment allegations