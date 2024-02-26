Samsung Unveils Galaxy Ring At MWC 2024, THIS Is What You Can Expect From New Gadget

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung has made significant preparations for its attendance at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC 2024). The Galaxy Ring is the name of the South Korean company's debut entry into the smart ring market, as one might anticipate. A couple of brands, most notably Noise and Boat in India, have entered the ring market.

However, Samsung's entry indicates that the market is beginning to take the device seriously. Later this year, we'll find out when the Galaxy Ring will be offered in a number of nations. Samsung's announcement that the Ring would primarily concentrate on health features-for which it will have a new app called My Vitality Score-is scarcely shocking.

This software will do more for you than just keep tabs on your health-related activities and provide advice to those who could use it. It's intriguing that Samsung is allowing the Ring to function with the Galaxy Watch because both gadgets ought to be used for the same thing. That being said, now that the Ring is available to measure health, individuals may finally be able to go to sleep without wearing a watch.

Another noteworthy feature of the Galaxy Ring is that Samsung is only making it work with Galaxy phones for now. We have no idea when other Android or even iPhone models will be able to use the smart ring.

Coming to the more important stuff on the product, Samsung hasn't shared any possible price tag for the device which we'll know when it launches, most likely with the new Galaxy Z Fold lineup. Due to its small size, we are also unsure about the smart ring's lifespan, although we hope it will be at least a week. Thankfully, Samsung will offer the Galaxy Ring in a range of sizes so that consumers may test it out before making a purchase.