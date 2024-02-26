Instagram Influencer Anamika Bishnoi Fatally Shot By Husband In Phalodi; Disturbing CCTV Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a shocking turn of events, a horrific incident has rocked the quiet town of Phalodi, Rajasthan, as Instagram influencer Anamika Bishnoi met her untimely demise at the hands of her husband. The chilling episode, captured by a surveillance camera installed in her office, has sent shockwaves across social media platforms, leaving the community in mourning.

Anamika Bishnoi, a prominent figure on Instagram with over one lakh followers, was known for her influential presence and advocacy for women's causes. Operating a Women's Collection Center in Phalodi, she stood as a beacon of empowerment and change in her community.

The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday, February 25, within the confines of Anamika's office. Reports indicate that Anamika and her husband, identified as Mahiram, lived separately, hinting at underlying tensions within their relationship.

The disturbing footage reveals a harrowing scene as Mahiram confronts Anamika in her workplace. A heated exchange ensues, culminating in Mahiram brandishing a firearm and fatally shooting his wife at point-blank range. The chilling moment captured on camera shows Anamika sustaining a fatal neck injury, tragically sealing her fate.

Please note: Viewer discretion is adviced

In a twist of fate, the firearm used by Mahiram malfunctioned after the initial shot, thwarting his attempt to inflict further harm on his wife. Fleeing the scene, Mahiram left behind a trail of devastation and unanswered questions.

Prompt police intervention followed the distressing incident, with law enforcement officials swiftly launching an investigation fueled by the CCTV footage from the office. Authorities wasted no time in identifying Mahiram as the prime suspect in Anamika's senseless murder.

Speculation looms over the motive behind this heinous act, with reports suggesting a possible connection to an ongoing dowry dispute embroiling the couple in legal turmoil. As the investigation unfolds, the community grapples with the stark reality of domestic violence and the profound impact it leaves in its wake.

As the news of Anamika Bishnoi's tragic demise reverberates throughout the region, plans for her funeral procession are underway. Family, friends, and followers alike gather in mourning, paying tribute to a life cut short and a voice silenced too soon.

The serene town of Phalodi finds itself thrust into the spotlight, not for its picturesque landscapes or cultural heritage, but for the grim reminder of the pervasive issue of domestic violence lurking within its midst. As the nation grapples with this sobering reality, the memory of Anamika Bishnoi serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for societal change and collective action against such atrocities.