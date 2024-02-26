RIP Pankaj Udhas: Ghazal Maestro's Last Instagram Post Was All About 'Bringing New Hopes & Dreams'; Check Out

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Iconic singer Pankaj Udhas, known for his soulful ghazals, passed away on Monday in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. The singer was known for hits like Chitthi Aayee Hai, Ahista, Thodi Thodi Piya Karo. The news of his demise was shared on social media by his daughter, Nayab Udhas.

"We are saddened to inform you of the sad demise of Padmashri Pankaj Udhar on February 26, 2024, due to a prolonged illness," the announcement said. Many people have been shocked by the news.

The well-known Ghazal singer was also quite active on social media, frequently posting images and videos on Instagram. His last post was three months ago.

“May the festival of lights bring you new hopes and new dreams. May the divine light of Diwali illuminate your life and banish all darkness. Wishing you a prosperous and healthy Diwali the festival of lights bring you peace and joy. Wishing you a Diwali filled with sweet treats and good memories," wrote Pankaj Udhas and shared a poster on Instagram.

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat.

In 1980, he began his career with the release of the ghazal album 'Aahat'. He quickly came to be associated with ghazal music in India. The ghazal singer sang the famous song 'Chitthi Aayee Hai' for Sanjay Dutt's movie Naam in Bollywood. Mahesh Bhatt directed the movie.





Pankaj released several albums and hosted many live concerts over the years which amplified his popularity. Pankaj Udhas was honoured with India's fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.



