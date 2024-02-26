RIP Pankaj Udhas: 'Chitthi Aayi Hai' To 'Ahista', Top 10 Songs Of The Legendary Ghazal Singer (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pankaj Udhas was a renowned singer known for his soulful ghazals and melodious voice. On February 26, 2024, the legendary singer died from a severe illness at the age of 72. His daughter Nayaab took to Instagram to express her sadness and also shared a post. Here are ten of his best songs that have captivated audiences over the years.



1. Chitthi Aayi Hai





2. Chandi Jaisa Rang Hai Tera





3. Aur Aahista Kijiye Baatein





4. Mukarar





5. Jeeye To Jeeye Kaise







6. Na Kajre Ki Dhaar





7. Zindagi Jab Bhi





8. Maikhane Se Sharab Se





9.

Ghungroo Toot Gaye





10.

Ek Taraf Uska Ghar



