From Reading Bhagvad Gita To Playing Badminton: How AAP's Manish Sisodia Is Spending Time In Tihar Jail

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, spent much of his one-year prison sentence reading library books, playing badminton, and reading the Bhagavad Gita, according to a Tihar jail official.

On February 26, 2023, Sisodia was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy scam. He was later arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also in the case and then sent to the Tihar jail.

According to official sources, Sisodia is now being held at Tihar Jail Number 1, where he shares a separate cell with two other prisoners who are being held for less serious offenses.

Tihar has 16 jails. All the cells, wards and barracks in the jails are heavily mounted with CCTV cameras installed by the prison authorities.

An official said Sisodia spends most of his time reading the Bhagavad Gita and books issued from the Tihar library and playing badminton, a facility provided by the jail authorities for all inmates.

The personnel in charge of the Tihar jail claim that Sisodia meditates before drinking his daily tea. According to the officials, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is being held in the same jail as other prisoners and has not yet made any particular demands. The officials claimed that he was never transferred to another Tihar jail due to his kind demeanor while there.

He stated that he follows the same schedule as the other prisoners for eating, drinking tea, and watching TV.

The morning starts with tea, biscuits and snacks including 'dalia' between 7 and 8 am. Lunch is served either with chapati or rice along with dal and one vegetable, an official said.

According to him, the wards are closed from 12 to 3 p.m. Tea is given again around 4 pm. The official stated that the same selection of foods, including dal, rice, chapati, and veggies, are supplied for supper by 7 p.m.

Sisodia is one of the three AAP leaders who were arrested and remained in Tihar jail. Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh are the other two arrested Delhi ruling party leaders.

Sisodia's bail plea has been rejected multiple times by the Supreme Court. However, he was granted permission to meet his ailing wife twice.