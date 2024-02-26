Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Don't Oppose PM Modi...' AIMJ President's Appeal To Muslim Community (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvin, has appealed to Muslims to not oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In a viral video, Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi can be seen saying

that the political situation in the nation is changing and advising all Muslims to support the prime minister. He was speaking during a conference held in Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh.

Also hitting out at secular parties, Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi said that political parties claiming to be secular have only put the responsibility of opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the shoulders of Muslims. According to what he said in the video, this puts Muslims perpetually on the sidelines while secular parties and their representatives gain politically.

According to Shahabuddin Razvi, Muslims in the nation must cease criticizing Prime Minister Modi in order to debunk the myth of secular parties. When the Lok Sabha elections are held in two months, Muslims should not raise any opposition to Prime Minister Modi, he added.

According to him, all political parties employ Muslims as a voting bloc under the pretext of secularism. Without any conscious thought, Muslims begin to oppose Prime Minister Modi by waving the secularist flag.

Muslims unknowingly become the pawns of political parties, and then it starts to feel like only Muslims are against Modi, while everyone else is in support of Modi.

The national president of the All India Muslim Jamaat said that neither have Muslims gained any benefit from opposition nor is there any hope of benefit in the future. In the religious conference, the Bareilvi Maulana said that the Muslim society should move forward with positive thinking. He said that the political situation in India has changed very rapidly, expectations of more changes can be made.