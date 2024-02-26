SPOTTED: Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra; celebs elevate style game

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saif Ali Khan to Sanya Malhotra and others were spotted in the city in their glamorous outfits. Let's check out their outfits
Media people and paparazzi sing Happy Birthday as Sanya Malhotra cuts cake on her special day with them
Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty was spotted at an event in Bandra wearing a white t-shirt and brown cargo pants
Actress Malavika Mohanan looked elegant in a beautiful silk mustard saree at her friend's wedding party
Urvashi Rautela was spotted at Mumbai airport in a sunny yellow salwar suit looking bright and gorgeous
Siddharth Malhotra was spotted in a white t-shirt and black pants which he paired with blue jackets at Mumbai airport
Madhuri Dixit was spotted on the sets of 'Dance Deewane' wearing a purple saree recreating for iconic look of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'
Actress Bhagyashree was spotted on the sets of Dance Deewane in a pink and black saree which she paired with black noodle strap blouse
