Oneplus Watch 2 With Snapdragon W5 Launched At MWC 2024; Check Features, Price, Battery & More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The OnePlus Watch 2 was introduced by the multinational technology business during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. A beautiful premium wristwatch, the OnePlus Watch 2 runs Wear OS by GoogleTM 4.x, the most recent version.

The gadget boasts a premium construction and design, a market-leading battery life of up to 100 hours in full Smart Mode, Wear OS's hybrid interface, and a revolutionary Dual-Engine Architecture with two chipsets. The smartwatch market has advanced significantly with the release of the OnePlus Watch 2.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is packed with flagship features, including exceptional battery and charging performance for unrivaled reliability and longevity.

The Snapdragon W5 performance chipset and the BES 2700 MCU Efficiency chipset, two distinct flagship chipsets, power OnePlus's in-house designed Dual-Engine Architecture. The Snapdragon W5 is designed to handle more demanding activities, including running your favorite Google apps, while the BES2700 Efficiency Chipset runs RTOS and manages background activity and basic chores.

Users will benefit from a wristwatch that does it all with ease and lasts longer between charges thanks to this optimized strategy, made possible by the Wear OS hybrid interface that smoothly manages the transfer between processors.

The 500mAh battery life of the OnePlus Watch 2 combined with its innovative Dual-Engine Architecture allows it to run in Smart Mode for up to 100 hours of continuous usage or 48 hours of intensive use. The 500mAh battery can be completely charged in 60 minutes using 7.5W VOOC Fast Charging. The OnePlus Watch 2 has an ample amount of memory and storage with its 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM combination, which guarantees the device's seamless operation at all times.