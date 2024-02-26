After 'Not Malala' Speech, Yana Mir Slams Delhi Customs' 'Dictatorial' Behaviour Post London Return (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Yana Mir, a journalist hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, had accused immigration officers in Delhi of displaying rudeness towards her. However, a statement by the Delhi customs revealed that Mir was captured on CCTV footage demonstrating non-cooperation when the officers requested her to have her bags scanned. Mir gained attention for her speech in the UK parliament, where she asserted that she is not a 'Malala Yousafzai' because she feels 'free and safe' in India. She subsequently turned to social media to voice her frustration with the Delhi customs.

"What I said in London about India: I am free and safe in India. How I was welcomed back to India? 'Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have Louis Vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills?' What Londoners think of me - Indian media warrior. What Delhi customs thinks of me: brand smuggler," Mir wrote in a social media post.

In response, the customs department clarified that while Mir felt 'needlessly offended,' the staff maintained courteous behaviour. Additionally, CCTV footage was shared to demonstrate the routine baggage scanning process for international passengers.

Taking to X, the customs department said, "Ms Yana Mir didn't cooperate at all when requested to get her bags scanned. Her luggage was ultimately picked up by airline staff and Customs officer for scanning as seen in the footage."

"Bag scanning of international passengers is done routinely. While other passengers put their luggage inside the scanner without any fuss, Ms Yana Mir felt needlessly offended. The staff remained courteous throughout. Privileges are not above law. Footage tells the story," the post added.

Mir refuted the allegation of seeking special treatment at the airport and underscored the importance of politeness and privacy during bag checks.

"I don't want special treatment. But harassing citizens like this is dictatorial. They need to be polite and ask if anything to declare, if very suspicious even after scanning then they should be courteous, to open the bag in a closed area, not openly like this," she replied.

During her address at the 'Sankalp Divas' event in London, Mir urged the international media to avoid creating divisions among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She condemned Pakistan's propaganda against India and expressed pride in her country, emphasizing that she feels free and secure in India. Mir also criticized Malala Yousafzai for tarnishing the image of her progressive homeland.

"I am not a Malala Yousafzai because I am free and safe in my country, India. In my homeland, Kashmir, which is a part of India. I will never need to run and seek refuge in your country. I will never be a Malala Yousafzai, but I object to Malala for defaming my country, my progressive homeland, by calling it oppressed," Mir said in her parliament speech.

Mir further voiced her opposition to social media and international media individuals who fabricate false narratives about oppression in Kashmir without ever setting foot in the region.

"I object to all such toolkit members from social media and international media, who have never cared to visit Kashmir, but fabricate stories of oppression from there," she added in her parliament speech.