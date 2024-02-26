Nepali Man In Gurugram Kills Wife, Attributes Death To Illness

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Feb 27 (IANS) A 24-year-old Nepali man killed his wife here and sought to attribute her death to illness but was arrested after her autopsy revealed her death of strangulation, police said.

Police said they received information about the incident from the hospital where the woman, identified as Shanti, was brought by her husband, Tapras Joshi, a native of Dodi district in Nepal on Sunday night.

"She was brought to the hospital in an unresponsive and unconscious state. The body had signs of strangulation and nail marks," a police officer privy to the matter said.

According to the police the couple had come to Gurugram only 15 days ago. They were residing and used to work in a PG located in Saraswati Kunj of Sector-53.

The accused told the police that there was an argument between them on Sunday night over some issue, and it turned ugly. His wife kicked him in the stomach and in a fit of rage, he strangulated her to death with a scarf. Thereafter he took the woman's body to the hospital and told the doctors that she died due to illness.

The hospital authority then informed the Sector-53 Police Station. A police team reached the hospital took custody of the body and sent it for an autopsy.

"The medical examination of the body conducted on Monday confirms that the woman died due to strangulation. We immediately arrested the accused husband who admitted to the killing of his wife," Inspector Rajender, SHO of Sector-53 Police Station, said.

Based on a complaint given by the deceased's family, a case of murder was registered against the accused at the Sector-53 police station.