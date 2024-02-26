Manjhi Accuses Tejashwi Of Taking Bribe For Transfer-Postings During Mahagathbandhan Rule

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday accused Tejashwi Yadav of taking Rs 50 lakh each from circle officers of land reforms and revenue department as bribe for transfer-postings during the Mahagathbandhan rule in Bihar.

Interacting with mediapersons here, Manjhi said,“Tejashwi Yadav took decisions for transfer-postings in the land reforms and revenue department during the Mahagathbandhan rule after taking Rs 50 lakh as bribe from each of the officers.

"Tejashwi Yadav is running away from the important budget session of the Assembly and claiming that he had given lakhs of jobs to people in the 17 months of the Mahagathbandhan government.

"But educated people who have knowledge of the Constitution are laughing at him. There is no constitutional post of a deputy chief minister in the country. He was just a Cabinet minister, and he is saying that he gave jobs to the people of Bihar, which is absolutely false.”

During the Mahagathbandhan rule in June last year, the land reforms and revenue department had transferred 480 circle officers. When CM Nitish Kumar came to know about the 'irregularities', he cancelled the decision within 25 days.

The Chief Minister had also cancelled the transfer-postings of 500 officers and employees in the health department at that time.

Tejashwi Yadav held the health portfolio in the Mahagathbandhan government.