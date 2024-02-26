Rashtrapati Bhavan Hosts 'Purple Fest'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) A day-long 'Purple Fest', featuring cultural performances for persons with disabilities, was organised at the Amrit Udyan in Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the cultural performances and afterwards, met and interacted with the participants, the President's Secretariat added.

According to the President's Secretariat various activities like 'Know your disabilities', 'Purple Cafe', 'Purple Kaleidoscope', 'Purple Live Experience Zone', 'Purple Sports' were organised during the day for the visitors.

More than 14,000 people participated in the Fest. The President's Secretariat said that the 'Purple Fest', organised by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, aims to raise awareness about different disabilities and their impact on people's lives and to promote understanding, acceptance and inclusion of persons with disabilities within society.