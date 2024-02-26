'Chauvinist Males Want Power Only To Be Vested In Them', Shobha Karandlaje On 'Go Back' Campaign Against Her

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) Reacting to the 'Go Back' campaign against her at a Karnataka Parliamentary constituency, Union Minister for State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Monday said "chauvinist males want power only to be vested in them, and they were carrying out malicious campaigns and carrying out of arrogance".

She said this while interacting with the reporters in Chikmagalur on the 'Go Back' campaign against her in Udupi-Chikmagalur Parliamentary constituency -- the seat she represents in the Lok Sabha.

"Those with money power are carrying out this malicious campaign. I would not answer this conspiracy. My party will give a befitting answer to them. I know the handwriting of the complaint made against me and I know every bit of the conspiracy. I have faith in party's top leadership. A similar campaign was carried out against me during the previous elections as well. It has continued this time as well," Shobha Karandlaje said.

Reacting to Congress Minister M.B. Patil's remark that she must focus on retaining the ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls, the Minister said: "The fight between the CM (Siddaramaiah) and Deputy CM (D.K. Shivakumar) will be out once the Lok Sabha elections are over. He knows very well what is happening in the Congress party. The party which is not able to take its MLAs into control is luring BJP legislators. After the Parliamentary elections, everything would come out.

"I have carried out my tasks assigned by the party at the state and national level without any black mark in my political career," she said.

According to sources, BJP insiders were carrying out a 'Go Back' campaign against Shobha Karandlaje on social media. The posters have come out all over her constituency.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa had supported Shobha Karandlaje and warned not to carry out the campaign against her.

"She is going to win elections with a thumping majority," he stated. Meanwhile, some sources claimed that even as the BJP lost in all five assembly constituencies in Chikkamagaluru district, Shobha Karandlaje did not boost the morale of the party workers.

Former BJP National General Secretary C.T. Ravi had also suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of one of his supporters. Sources close to Shobha Karandlaje allege that Ravi is behind the campaign.

Reacting to the development and allegations, Ravi clarified on Monday that he only knows about loyalty to the party and hard work.

"Our aim is one. It is to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi to power again. In my political career of 36 years, I have not given any room to raise suspicion of my loyalty. These allegations apply to those who take different calls in different elections. I am working for BJP's win in Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha seat. Including this, we will win all 28 seats in Karnataka," he stated.